Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,170 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

