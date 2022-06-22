Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,801,000 after buying an additional 68,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,134 shares of company stock worth $74,313,908 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,155.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.25 and its 200 day moving average is $222.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.27 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

