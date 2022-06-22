Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BMY opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
