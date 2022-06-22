Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $222.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

