Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $414.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

