Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $196.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $186.17 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

