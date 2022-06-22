Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

