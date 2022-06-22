Centuria Office REIT (COF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on August 4th

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Centuria Office REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, insider Peter Done purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$71,400.00 ($49,583.33).

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

