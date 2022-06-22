Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $303.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

