Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $69,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.46. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

