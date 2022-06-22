Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,529,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,170,000 after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.