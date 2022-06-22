CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,381,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average is $168.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.