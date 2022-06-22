Cim LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Cim LLC grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $26,480,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AAON by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after buying an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $80,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,358 shares of company stock valued at $987,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.