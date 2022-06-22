Cim LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cim LLC reduced its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,682,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVEE opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.