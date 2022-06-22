Cim LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,747,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

