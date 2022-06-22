Cim LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.