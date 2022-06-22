Cim LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

