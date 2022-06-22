Cim LLC Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,599 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $463.11 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $386.56 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.97. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

