Cim LLC Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cim LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,522 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,964 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 254,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

