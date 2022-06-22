Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

