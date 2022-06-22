Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

