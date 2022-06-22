Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $23,277,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

