Corsicana & Co. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corsicana & Co. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 98,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 209,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

