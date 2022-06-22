Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $1,520,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

COST stock opened at $463.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $386.56 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

