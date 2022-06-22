Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 392 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.