Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 251 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 8,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $334.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

