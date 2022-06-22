Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 32,400 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 245.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

TBT opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

