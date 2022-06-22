Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 19,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

