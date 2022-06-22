Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $433.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $411.39 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

