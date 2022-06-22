Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.14. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

