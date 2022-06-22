Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.47 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

