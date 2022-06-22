Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

