Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $26.54 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.97 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.04.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

