Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

