Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $720,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $9,284,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

