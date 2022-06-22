Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $144.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

