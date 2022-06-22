Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.