Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,445,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $503.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

