Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

