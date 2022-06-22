Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

