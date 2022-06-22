Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $843,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Shares of PAYC opened at $271.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.38 and its 200 day moving average is $331.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

