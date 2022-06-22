Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GINN opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $65.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.