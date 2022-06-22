Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

