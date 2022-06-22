Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average of $219.04. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

