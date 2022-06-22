Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 15,368 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

