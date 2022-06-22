Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 15,927 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $418.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

