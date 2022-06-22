Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.5% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 118,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 65,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 605.0% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

