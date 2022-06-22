Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 192 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 246,915 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,024,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

