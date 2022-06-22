Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,203 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

