Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 549 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

