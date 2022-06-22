Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

